By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to make the cattle rustlers in Karamoja ‘lose appetite’ for the gun by building and equipping a stronger guard force at Labwordong in Agago District.

Speaking shortly after passing out over 2600 Local Defence Personnel who have been undergoing training at the Labwordwong Training School, the President gave reassurance that the cattle rustling that has re-emerged in the region will stop.

He said the rustlers had taken advantage of the withdrawal of the 5th division but it has now been brought back and will help in addressing this issue.

President Museveni hailed the leaders and elders in the area for giving land to the army for training, promising to compensate them for the land and also pledged to support the training school in the

construction of new classrooms, instructors’ houses and improving the shooting range.

According to the School’s Commandant Lt. Col.George Stephen Eyoku, the 2657 trainees including 516 females were voluntarily mobilized by the national recruitment team of the UPDF in October 2021 for 24 weeks. 47 trainers however failed to finish the course.