By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Entebbe is investigating circumstances under which a three-year-old was found murdered days after missing.

The deceased, Jalia Katende’s body who went missing with her mother’s phone was found dead about 150m from his parent’s place of residence in Jjungo Kitolo Cell, Kasanje town council in Wakiso District.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala deputy police spokesperson says they managed to track a mobile cell phone which the minor has gone missing with and later recovered with one John Lubega a former causal laborer at their home.

Lubega reportedly alleges that he has been demanding the deceased’s family shs470,000.

He is currently detained at Entebbe Police station on allegations of murder as inquiries continue.