President Museveni who has been keen on observing Covid-19 standard operating procedures even after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic as no longer a global threat has tested positive for the virus.

The development was confirmed last night by the Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, who says the president was diagnosed with Covid-19 after presenting with mild flu-like symptoms.

She however says the president is in robust health and continues to carry out his duties while adhering to standard operating procedures including social distancing.

“Today June 7, 2023 H.E The President tested positive for covid-19 . This was after developing mild flue -like symptoms. However he is in robust heath and continues to perform his duties normally while adhering to SOPs,” Atwine said in a Wednesday night tweet.

While delivering his State of the Nation address on Wednesday, the president revealed that he was a Covid-19 suspect.

This comes just a day after the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mattias Mpuuga raised concern over what he called a wastage of public resources on Covid tests for people meeting the president.

He cited yesterday’s State of the Nation address where all MPs and over 2000 officials in attendance had to be subjected to a Covid-19 test.

Currently, the average cost of a Covid test is Shs 150,000.

This latest development has left many Ugandans wondering whether another pandemic outbreak looms, fears that the Ministry of Mealth has downplayed.