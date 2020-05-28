

Cavendish University has held its 9th graduation ceremony scientifically.

The graduation was an online graduation, where only 15 students who excelled were allowed to physically attend the graduation ceremony.

Over, 800 students graduated in various disciplines.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, who officiated the 9th graduation for Cavendish University which has been held scientifically has underscored the need for government to formulate policies which will help the country to develop the Manufacturing sector.

Kadaga says, import substitution is greatly required at this moment when the country is facing the challenges of COVID-19.

Kadaga has also asked universities to embrace digital platforms which will allow them to continue serving the students and the country at large.

This is the first scientific and virtual graduation to take place in the country.