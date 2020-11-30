

The Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda has asked the Electoral Commission to set up dispute tribunals that will help to quickly resolve complaints arising from the 2021 elections.

The coalition’s executive director Charity Ahimbisibwe says this will help minimise cases of electoral violence.

Ahimbisibwe made the remarks while releasing a pre-election report in Kampala.

The report recommended that parliament passes the electoral related laws on time to enable the electoral commission to constitute an election road map on time.