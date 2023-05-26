The Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbadi has promised to address welfare gaps including availing more accommodation units for soldiers.

General Mbadi made the remarks while launching the 3rd Annual Units’ Mobilisation of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces at 3rd Division headquarters, Moroto Army Barracks.

The CDF also promise to improve soldiers’ health facilities, access to the Defence Forces Duty-Free shops and gradual increment of their salaries.

This comes amid growing concern over the poor pay for the members of the armed forces which has partly been blamed by mental health experts, for the recent spate of gun violence in the country.

A UPDF soldier recently went on rampage and shot dead Labour state minister Charles Engola, before turning the gun on himself over alleged welfare concerns, claims the army has since denied.

Addressing troops in Moroto district, the CDF said the 3rd annual units mobilisation exercise is aimed at increasing ideological awareness and securing frameworks that liberate the minds of officers, militants, Defence workers and families.

“We are here to enhance within the whole body of the UPDF our tested revolutionary methods of work in order to ensure an efficient and efficacious Peoples’ force, oriented on conscious discipline, following our Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s units tour in 2019,” he noted

The CDF urged the troops to refocus on the UPDF’s mandate which is to defend and protect the people and territorial integrity of Uganda, and to ensure the inviolability of the people’s rights ,rule of law and good governance in order to facilitate prosperity.

Meanwhile, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the 3 Division Deputy Commander highlighted the achievements of the disarmament operation (Usalama Kwa Wote ) as it has resulted into the relative calm that is prevailing in Karamoja Sub-region and greater Eastern Uganda.

He promised that once a few tactical challenges are addressed, with the guidance of executive order number three (3) of 2023 dated 19 May 2023 on disarmament operation issued by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the, total peace and normalcy shall be restored in Karamoja and neighbouring Sub-regions to create desired conditions for socio-economic transformation.

The CDF unit mobilisation exercise is an annual activity that was introduced in December 2020. To conduct this annual nationwide mobilization exercise, different teams from UPDF strategic headquarters in close coordination and harmony with tactical commanders traverse and visit different formations and units of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces.