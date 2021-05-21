By ESTHER OLUKA

Members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) are due for a crunch meeting tomorrow to pick the ruling party’s flag bearers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions in the 11th Parliament.

The meeting to be held at State House Entebbe two days before the elections on Monday comes on the backdrop of rancorous campaigns pitting Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga, a two-time Speaker, and Omoro MP Jacob Oulanyah, also a two-time Deputy Speaker.

Their tenures lapsed with the dissolution of the 10th Parliament more than a week ago.

Other legislators who have expressed interest to run for Speaker of the 11th Parliament include Kira Municipality’s Ibrahim Ssemujju, who was the Opposition chief whip in the 10th Parliament, DP’s Richard Ssebamala (Buukoto Central) and Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama.

