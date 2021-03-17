By Damalie Mukhaye

The government chief whip Ruth Nakabirwa has said that the central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement is slated to sit and endorse one candidate to contest for the parliamentary speakership on behalf of the party.

Speaking during her quarterly meeting with members of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, Nakabirwa says that all MPs on NRM ticket who usually show interest in this office are subjected to a CEC meeting for vetting and harmonization.

She says that if the party fails to harmonize between contestants, the party will communicate to parliament a person of their choice and those who defy the party decision and insist on contesting will be going against the party decisions.

So far, two NRM candidates including the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Olanya have shown interest in the job and one opposition MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.