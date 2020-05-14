Ugandan celebrities have come up to congratulate songstress Juliana Kanyomozi upon her new born baby boy.

Julianna gave birth to her baby boy on Tuesday this week.

” IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled!!. To God be the glory,” she said.

Very many celebrities have gone to comment on her post to congratulate her upon her new born baby.

“Ohhhhh…😍😍 Congratulations,” Barbie Kyagulanyi posted.

“I can’t explain the feeling🥰 Congratulations ❤️,” Winnie Nwagi responded to her post.

“Congrats Dear❤️Bless the young king,” read a comment from Ykee Benda.

“I swear, tears are in my eyes. I am so so happy for you my sweet heart. OmG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Mukama nga mulungi!!!!!! @julianakanyomozi I am so so happy!!!!! Congratulations. You deserve it alllllllll😍😍 I love you ❤️,” Martha Kay, a comedian commented.

Very many Ugandans were impressed with the way she kept the pregnancy to herself, and many went onto social media to praise her for her privacy.