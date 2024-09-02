Cement manufacturers have commended the Uganda Revenue Authority for enforcing digital tax stamps which they say have considerably helped reduce counterfeit products on the local market.

Edina Agwata, the Sales Manager at Simba Cement –Uganda says what is required now is to ensure that prices of the construction materials such as cement are made affordable to the community.

“We have initiated a price reduction in the market, forcing our competitors to also drop their prices. We are focused on making cement affordable to every Ugandan so that they can build their dream home,” she said on Monday.

According to the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), at least 58 percent of goods on the Ugandan market are counterfeits, which presents risks not only to the consumers but the entire economy.