The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has encouraged stakeholders to propose additions to the census questionnaire being developed ahead of the National Census slated for the night of August 24th.

The bureau’s Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza says the census is a costly exercise and that they would not want to leave out key issues.

Uganda will spend Shs132 billion to procure tablets to be used in its first-ever digital census to be conducted in August.

“They are almost finishing developing the questionnaire, so if any of you still has anything you want to be covered for future reference, we are having people in the field who are dong cooperation with the respondents,” Mukiza said.