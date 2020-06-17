Ministry of Gender, Labor & Social Development has announced Centenary Bank as the additional payment service provider (PSP) for the Senior Citizens Grants under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE).

Coming on the cusp of the national roll-out of the Senior Citizens Grant to cover all districts around the country, Centenary Bank will pay side by side with Post Bank Uganda until March 2021 when the latter’s current contract expires.

According to James Ebitu, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Labor & Social Development, the Ministry selected Centenary Bank through an elaborate, transparent and rigorous competitive bidding procurement process in which various prospective service providers proposed different payment mechanisms.

He said the evaluation team was particularly looking out for the feasibility and reliability of the proposed payment methods, bearing in mind, the distance beneficiaries would have to travel to receive their payments.

Banks will deliver grants to older persons in districts allotted to them through their bank agents and branches spread across the country.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Centenary Bank, Fabian Kasi the bank shall ensure commitment to standards of timeliness, convenience, anti-fraud & excellent customer service to the older persons.