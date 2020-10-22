

BY ANDREW BAGALA

Businesses operatings in Centenary Park are to be evicted today and the land will be handed over to Uganda National Roads Authority.

In a letter written by Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka to Nalongo Estates that manages the property, she said President Museveni ordered the land to be handed over to allow the construction of the Jinja Expressway to commence.

“His Excellency the President directed that the land surveyed and demarcated at Centenary Park for the Jinja Expressway should be immediately handed over to the Uganda National Roads Authority to enable the commencement of work,” Ms Kisaka letter reads in part.

Ms Kisaka also informed the commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police to deploy to ensure that the handover is done peacefully.

The area was under the management of Sarah Kizito, who is the owner of Nalongo Estates.