Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther star died last night at the age of 43.

The actor succumbed to cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

Many actors have come out to eulogize the fallen star.

“A deeply gifted man is gone too soon,” Mark Hamill tweeted.

“His memory will blaze on fiercely, from here to eternity.” Wrote actor Mike Colter, “You were a king on and off screen.”

“Your legacy will live on forever,” Marvel Studios tweeted.

“I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. He was deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers has such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My prayers and thoughts are with the family. Rest in power, King,” Chris Evans wrote.

America’s Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has also eulogized the fallen actor and appreciated him for inspiring generations.

“The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on the screen. From the black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them that they can be anything they want- even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time,” Joe Biden tweeted.

” Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” Kampala Harris, Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States posted on Instagram.



Boseman is famous for movies like Black Panther, Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods,21 Bridges, Get on up, 45, Avengers Endgame, Captain American. Spider-Man homecoming etc.