

Democratic Party National Mobiliser Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleon picked People Power nomination forms to contest for Kampala Lord Mayor seat in 2021 polls.

Chameleon picked People Power nomination forms from their head offices in Kamwokya yesterday to contest against the incumbent Elias Lukwago.

Asked why he has opted for people power instead of his Party DP , chameleon said that he was inspired by the People Power pressure group’s ideals.

Chameleon officially joined DP last year and the party president Norbert Mao appointed him as the party’s national mobiliser.