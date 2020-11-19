

The Independent Kampala Lord Mayor candidate and singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has paused his campaigns citing the arrest of fellow artiste and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine.

Chameleone who posted on his Facebook page said he is suspending his campaigns to stand in solidarity with Bobi Wine who was arrested yesterday in Luuka District.

“We have suspended our Lord Mayoral Campaigns in solidarity with our Presidential candidate. An election is a very delicate moment, it defines our future,” he said.

Chameleon says that youths should take the management of elections seriously.

“Our generation must not take election mismanagement lightly. Everyone must stand for Hon Kyagulanyi and all paining Ugandans’ rights for the future of this country,” he said.

Chameleon has also joined other opposition politicians and asked for the immediate release of Bobi Wine and other NUP supporters who were arrested.

“We call for freedom and release of Hon Kyagulanyi. #FREEBOBIWINE,” he posted on his social media platform.

Bobi Wine is currently detained at Nalufenya police station.