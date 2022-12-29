Change-seeking Ugandans have been advised not to relax but continue pursuing it in 2023 until their dream comes true.

Rubaga Division Mayor, Mr. Mberaze Mawula Zacchy tells KFM that a lot of innervations by opposition players have been done to change the status quo, but due to brutal acts by security agencies such as abductions, killings, arrests among others, some transitional activists had weakened.

He, however, challenged them to rise up, noting that change will never come on a silver plate. He urged them to continue persuing change no matter the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Mberaze has assured massive construction and renovation of infrastructures such as roads in Rubaga division come 2023 to boost economic development in the area.