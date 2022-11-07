Police have this morning started an operation to crack down errant boda boda riders in Uganda’s capital, Kampala. The riders who did not have reflector jackets and helmets had to surrender their motorcycles to police officers.

The police action follows a CCTV footage released last week highlighting graphic details of accidents involving boda boda cyclists.

Last week, Farida Nampiima, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said at least four people die daily in Kampala due to accidents involving boda boda riders.

She thus said as police, they have come out to launch the festive season operations, in which they are going to target motorcycles.

By this morning our reporters on ground noticed less presence of bodas on the streets as most riders were seen dropping passengers at the Electoral Commission offices for fear of being arrested.

Boda bodas have been deemed the biggest cause of accidents in the country.