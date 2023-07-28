By Mike Sebalu

Chaos ensued at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) headquarters in Najjanankumbi where the party is set to hold its national council meeting. According to FDC head of security, Mr. Sadiq Amin, a group of youths made their way to the party premises claiming they were on a mission to take out ‘goons’ before they were countered by another group at the party offices on Friday.

He says the group later turned violent, leaving his clothes torn, adding that several other people have sustained injuries.

According to KFM’s Steven Mbidde, police have so far arrested one of the ‘hooligans’ and is currently being detained at Katwe police station.

Mbidde says the situation is currently calm after police came in. KFM understands that registration of delegates had resumed by 9 AM.