Charcoal prices are likely to rise further during the week as the National Forestry Authority enforcement officers embark on implementation of the president’s directive banning the business.

Executive order number 3 issued by President Museveni on May 24th addressed pressing issues including damage to the environment by the charcoal business.

However, several months later, the presidential director is yet to have any tangible impact.

Now the Director of National Forests at the National Forestry Authority, Tom Rukundo says starting this week, they are focusing on the gaps in charcoal transportation to make it difficult to move it from Northern Uganda to different parts of the country.

He says this is likely to further raise the cost of a sack of charcoal that currently stands at between Shs100,000 and Shs120,000.

He made the remakes while officiating Uganda Baati’s annual environmental conservation campaign code-named “Safal Eye in the Wild Photography Competition”.

The campaign aims at using the power of photography to promote environmental conservation.