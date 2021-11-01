By Micheal Woniala

The social hangouts had been waxing lyrical, the churches had been singing praises. Every corner of Sebei Sub-region had for the past two months been talking about the introduction ceremony.

October 30 had been on everyone’s lips. The day had finally arrived and at about noon, Kapchorwa Municipality was jolted into activity.

Police patrol pick-up vehicles, private cars, taxis, buses, trucks all queued up heading to Cheminy Sub-county, Kween District, about 20 kilometres away.

At exactly 1pm, a convoy of more than 50 vehicles snaked through the streets.

It was time to leave Cheboron, the village that raised Carol Yeko of Kamari clan. The locals had been anxious to see the man who ran away with the heart of one of their finest girls.

