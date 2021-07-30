By David Vosh Ajuna

Ugandan athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo paired up Friday to earn the country its first-ever double medals in the Olympics men’s 10000m final.

Joshua Cheptegei put up a spirited last-minute run to catch up with the eventual men’s 10000m final winner, Ethiopia‘s Selemon Barega.

Barega, 21, timed his last-lap sprint to perfection to win the first athletics gold of the Games in 27min 43.22sec.

Cheptegei claimed silver in 27:43.63 with teammate Jacob Kiplimo taking bronze in 27:43.88 as Uganda registered its maiden medals at the summer games.

Another Ugandan, Stephen Kissa pulled out of the race just over 19 minutes for reasons yet to be known.