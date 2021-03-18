By Ruth Anderah

Drama has ensued at the Supreme Court after one of the Supreme Court justices in the Kyagulanyi presidential Election Petition withdrawal full judgement accused the Chief Justice Alifonse Owinyi Dollo of confiscating her dissenting judgement.

Eight justices of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice declined to grant costs to Museveni, the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General on grounds that the three respondents did not object to Kyagulanyi’s withdrawal of his application.

However, Justice Esther Kisakye dissented from the eight but when she tried to read her judgement, the Chief Justice instead ordered for a break.

As the media and all the lawyers of the respondents and the applicants waited for the justices to return so that Justice Esther Kisakye could read her dissenting judgement, they were surprised to see her return alone.

She then informed court that her file had been confiscated on the orders of the Chief Justice.

Meanwhile, all the respondents’ lawyers have walked out of the court premises after the majority judgement and only one lawyer of the applicant Samuel Muyiza remained.

Justice Kisakye has thus informed the media that she has gone back into her office to look for another file so that she can read her dissenting judgement.

Meanwhile, while all this went on, a court official disconnected all the public address speakers and electricity that had been installed in the tent to allow the media to follow the proceedings.

The judiciary is yet to comment on the matter.