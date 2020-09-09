

By Benjamin Jumbe

Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dolo has underscored the need for continued and constant engagement between the arms of state for better appreciation of the Judiciary.

He made the call after taking oath at statehouse Entebbe last evening as the new chief Justice of Uganda.

There have been clashes between the three arms of government recently which some governance experts warned would undermine service delivery and the principle of separation of powers.

The chief Justice however says with constant engagement the legislature and Executive will be able to appreciate the Judiciary’s role in delivering its mandate