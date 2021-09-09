By Benjamin Jumbe

Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo has called for a paradigm shift in handling the judiciary and budget allocations.

Speaking at the national budget conference in Kololo, Justice Dollo said the biggest role of the judiciary is the socio-economic transformation of the country but this is being failed due to limited support and capacity.

He says although the government has moved the sector’s budget from 0.4- 0.8% he hopes there will be incremental enhancement of the budget to improve access to Justice.

Citing the commercial division of the court he says there are over 6,000 cases worth Shs 4.6tn with only 6 Judges.

Chief Justice Dollo now asks for at least 10 more judges to expedite the handling of these cases and unlock the money involved.