By Prossy Kisakye

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has challenged the people of Northern Uganda to keep the unity that they have shown during the death of the former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Dollo made the remarks during the Regional joint council meeting to pay tribute to the late speaker held in Omoro district yesterday.

He said that the joint council meeting has proven that the late speaker did not die in vain, noting that it is important to push this unity forward or else Northern Uganda will continue meandering like the Jews in the desert for 40 years.

Dollo added that it is up to the people of Northern Uganda to decide on whether what has happened today is a one day ritual or they are going to maintain it.

Dollo has meanwhile directed the leaders in the region to stop rushing to the state house every time they face a misunderstanding advising them to solve their conflicts in a brotherhood manner.