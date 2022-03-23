By Benjamin Jumbe

Chief Justice Alfonso Owinyi Dolo has castigated a recent protest against airlifting the former speaker of parliament to the US for specialized attention.

A group of Ugandans based in Seattle staged a demonstration outside the hospital where the late was reportedly receiving treatment expressing dissatisfaction over failure by leaders in Uganda to fix the health sector because they know they can access good health services outside the country.

Addressing mourners at the late’s residence in Munyonyo, the Chief Justice who just returned from Seattle described the demonstration as inhumane and despicable.

He said such an act was an abomination wondering whether it was done by a particular group of people because the late was from Acholi.

The government said it will announce the final burial arrangements of the former speaker after he is replaced on Friday.