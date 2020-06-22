The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe will today hand over office to his deputy Alphonse Owiny-Dollo after he officially retired on Friday last week.

He leaves office after five years at the helm of the judiciary.

Justice Katureebe took over office in March 2015 from Justice Benjamin Odoki who had clocked 70 years.

In his June 20th letter of appreciation to the stakeholders, Justice Katureebe said since the President has not yet appointed his replacement, his deputy will serve in acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive chief Justice.

Katureebe will however remain at the Supreme Court for three months to complete his judgments and his book.

Among Justice Katureebe’s achievements is the Electronic Court Case Management Information System, construction of the Appellate Courts which is course and Administration of the Judiciary Bill among others.