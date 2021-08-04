By Ruth Anderah

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has directed judicial officers across the country to resume hearing cases both criminal and civil under strict adherence of covid19 measures in place.

In a statement, the chief justice has directed the principal judge to issue hearing schedules for election petitions by the High court circuits and divisions which will commence on August 16th.

He further directs that sitting positions inside court halls be clearly labeled and follow social distancing rule.

Meanwhile journalists to cover these hearings are to be accredited by the court registrar.

Meanwhile, Owiny Dollo has also ordered for the resumption of plea bargain sessions before the High court and Magistrates court.

In June this year, the Chief justice suspended the hearing of cases due to the soaring covid19 cases.

So since then, Courts have been hearing only urgent matters, bail applications and delivering judgements.