The chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo has supported a move by government to regulate social media.

It comes at a time various rights defenders, have criticized a proposed bill Titled The Computer Misuse (Amendment) Bill, 2022, recently tabled by Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko as an attempted aimed at curtailing press freedom and freedom of expression.

Giving a key note speech at Monitor @30 public dialogue, Justice Dollo said while social media should be regulated, this should be done without breaching provisions of the constitution that guarantee freedom of speech and others.