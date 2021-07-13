By Ruth Anderah

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has advised the newly sworn in judicial officers to follow their ethical code of conduct if they are to dispense effective service delivery.

According to Owiny-Dollo, once a Judicial Officer exercises in his mind independence, impartiality, integrity, propriety, equality, competence and diligence, all court users will be confident with the justice system.

Dollo made the remarks during the swearing in of two newly appointed Judicial Officers John Paul Eduku who was picked from the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ministry where he was working as a State Attorney and Ronald Kayizi who was from the private Legal practice.

Eduku was sworn in as Deputy Registrar and Kayizi as Chief Magistrate.

The Chief Justice also warned them against being involved in indiscipline cases such as actual corruption, delayed Justice, absenteeism, laziness among others.