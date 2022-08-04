BY ANTHONY WESAKA & ELIZABETH KAMURUNGI

The Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL), the publisher of the Daily Monitor newspaper, is today set to hold an invite-only, high-level public dialogue at Kampala Serena Hotel to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

The publication was founded by Phillip Wafula Oguttu, David Ouma Balikoowa, Charles Onyango Obbo, Jimmy Serugo, Ogen Kevin Aliro, Richard Tebere, and Teddy Seezi Cheye and produced its first edition on July 24, 1992.

The founders proclaimed in the inaugural editorial that they established the newspaper as a platform to allow “all schools of thought and views to contend in debates as part of a national growth towards tolerance, respect of other people’s opinions and create democracy”.

This element of discourse on important national development issues returns to the fore today when 200 invited guests assemble in Victoria Hall at 7:30 am for breakfast and a public lecture where Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo will deliver a keynote address on the topic, 60 Years of Independent Uganda: Monitor and Nation Building.

The overall theme of the 30th-anniversary celebrations is: Celebrating the Past and Shaping the Future.

Today’s event will start with breakfast at 7:30 am while the main lecture, which will also be televised live on NTV-Uganda, will run from 9 am to 11:30 am.