By Ruth Anderah

Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo has warned against the abuse of judges as this will have dire consequences.

Speaking at the launch of the New Law Year, Justice Dollo said the acts of attacking and abusing judges cannot go unpunished.

He warns that if the president of Uganda Law Society and the Attorney General cannot curtail such behavior and reprimand concerned lawyers, he will take over.

The warning by the Chief Justice comes after lawyers showed dissatisfaction with Justice Musa Ssekaana’s ruling in which he ordered Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi to pay a court fine of Shs300 million for abusing judges.