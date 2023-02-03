By Mike Sebalu

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has put the government on notice that the Judiciary is prepared to handle the trial of the jailed opposition MPs this quarter, vowing not to entertain excuses.

Kawempe North MP, Muhamad Ssegirinya and his Makindye west counterpart, Allan Sewanyana have been on remand for over a year now on terrorism charges as well as counts of murder in relation to killings in the greater Masaka sub-region.

The Chief Justice says their case will be disposed of this quarter, further warning the presiding judge to take caution.

“This trial is going to start, by the way, I will go to Masaka to make these statements to ensure that this trial takes place with either the guilt or innocence of the accused persons,”Owiny-Dollo said.

He made the revelation while speaking at the opening of the new Law Year at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

The Chief Justice has sent a similar warning to advocates of the high court representing the defendants saying “I will not take any excuses once the trial starts.”