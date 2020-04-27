The Nakawa court chief magistrate, Ruth Nabasa has ordered for the unconditional release of Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi unless arraigned in competent courts of law or tribunal.

His lawyers Eron Kiiza and Abdallah Kiwanuka reveal that their client has been in detention for more than 48 hours.

This afternoon, Zaake was arraigned before Mityana magistrates court over the disobedience of lawful orders and performing a negligent act likely to spread the infection of a disease.

Zaake had appeared before the chief magistrate, Elias Kakooza who ruled that the legislator who was produced in the courtroom on a stretcher was unfit to take a plea.

Mityana Court also declined to grant his lawyers’ application for interim bail but instead, the magistrate ordered for the immediate transfer of the lawmaker to a medical facility where he can be attended to.

Zaake is accused of distributing food at Buswabulongo village in Mityana District without taking necessary precautions.