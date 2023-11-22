Sembabule district Chief Magistrate, Sylvia Nvanungi and state attorney Jackline Bako from the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) Ssembabule Field Station have been charged with corruption at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala. They are accused of soliciting a Shs2.5 million bribe from the relatives of one John Ambasize, who was on remand, in exchange for his bail.

In April 2023, Sylvia Nvanungi was the magistrate in charge of supervising other grade one magistrates in Sembabule district and Bako, the resident state attorney attached to the office of the DPP Field office.

Nvanugi, who is attached to Mitooma Chief Magistrates Court, caused a stir in court when she pleaded for mercy, claiming she was framed by her superior in the judiciary.

She later presented sureties who were deemed unsubstantial, leading to her remand until November 23, 2023. Her colleague, Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro advised her to make a fresh bail application.

Prosecution alleges that in April 2023, while Nvanugi was still Ssemabule Chief Magistrate, she conspired with Bako to solicit over Shs12 million from Sabiiti Eric and Kalintu Zedekiah, who were facing charges of attempted murder, criminal trespass, and malicious damage to property.

It is also alleged that the two court officials subsequently received and accepted Shs10.4 million as a bribe to release the suspects on bail and drop the charges.

Nvanugi and Bako have both denied the nine counts against them.