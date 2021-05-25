By KITSEPILE NYATHI

A Zimbabwean traditional leader has ordered the exhumation and reburial of Robert Mugabe’s remains at the national shrine, rekindling a row over the former strongman’s final resting place.

Chief Zvimba accused former first lady Grace Mugabe of breaking local custom by interring Zimbabwe’s long-serving ruler at his homestead about 100 kilometres from Harare.

Mr Mugabe, who died in September 2019 two years after he was ousted in a military coup, was buried at his village of Kutama as his family resisted moves by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to inter his remains at the Heroes Acre in Harare.

The family said they were respecting his deathbed wish that President Mnangagwa must not preside over his funeral following their fallout over the coup.

Traditional norms

Chief Zvimba on Monday presided over the case where the widow of Zimbabwe’s first black leader was found guilty of breaking traditional norms by burying her husband in the courtyard of his home.

