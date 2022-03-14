By Benjamin Jumbe

The government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa invited all NRM parliamentary caucus members for a caucus meeting.

The meeting set for Wednesday is to be held at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

In a public notice to the party members and NRM members of the East African legislative assembly Tayebwa said the meeting is to interact with the President and chairman of the NRM party on matters of national importance.

Among the things expected to be discussed is the EALA elections and issue of skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country among others

The party is yet to elect its flag bearers although a number of opposition political parties like FDC, DP.