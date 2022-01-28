By Benjamin Jumbe

The government chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa has lauded Rwanda for a move to reopen the Gatuna border.

This follows an announcement by the government of Rwanda that it is to reopen the Gatuna/Katuna border on 31st January after nearly three years of closure.

The move comes days after the commander of land forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba met Rwanda President Paul Kagame in Kigali.

Tayebwa says this is a step in the right direction towards normalizing Uganda-Rwanda relations thanking President Museveni and His Rwanda Counterpart for the goodwill.

He now challenges citizens to support these efforts.

