By Ritah Kemigisa

Child rights activists have welcomed the passing of the Anti-human Sacrifice Bill and are hoping that the President assents to it soon.

Speaking to KFM, the executive Director of Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, Damon Wamara says the bill is a step in the right direction at protecting the wellbeing of children and strengthening the national agenda of ending all forms of violence against children.

According to Wamara, criminalising human sacrifice will help reduce child sacrifice cases since the crime is now more defined with clear penalties.

He adds that the piece of legislation provides an opportunity and avenue for justice for victims of human sacrifice.

Figures from the network show that over 300 cases of children murdered in such a manner have been reported annually over the years.

The prevention and prohibition of Human sacrifices bill 2020, proposes a death sentence for any person convicted of committing human sacrifice or financing the practice.