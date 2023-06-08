As Uganda prepares to join the globe to commemorate the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi says the vice remains a grave challenge in Uganda.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala, Amongi said despite several government interventions to end child labour in the country, statistics reveal that the situation is only worsening.

According to the 2021 National Labour Force Survey, 67% of children between 5-17 years are working and 47% of the working children are doing subsistence work such as bricklaying, mat weaving, and fetching water among others.

The survey also indicated that 42% of the working children are in subsistence agriculture, while 11% are in employment doing jobs like mining, fishing, and commercial farming.

Amongi now urges Ugandans to discourage child labour in all forms due to its negative impact including promoting school dropouts, and exposure to environments that pose serious health risks among others.