He says, currently, the cost of teenage pregnancy to an already struggling Uganda economy is $184 million about shs711 billion.
Meanwhile, representing Makerere University Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawengwe, Dr. Eric Ochen revealed that Uganda is currently not producing enough highly educated reseachers at Phd level to guide national policy and information based decisions.
He says they are now working to in a long run turn Makerere University into a research led institution for high level studies.
Annually, government disburses a total of shs30 billion to Makerere University for research.