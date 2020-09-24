

Child rights advocates are asking all stakeholders to be supportive of the learners as they prepare to resume school.

The call is made by Yvonne Laruni, the program officer Raising Voices, one of the Non-Government Organisations that promotes the rights of children.

President Museveni while updating the nation on Covid on Sunday reopened schools to final year students and places of worship but limited them to 70 worshipers.

Laruni says both teachers and parents need to be mindful of the children’s psychological health needs.

According to the news, schools calendar released by the education ministry this week, second term begins on October 15th and close mid-December.

Third Term will then begin mid-January and end in April.