By Abubaker Kirunda

Drama erupted at Buseki village in Buyengo sub-county in Jinja District when eight children ganged up to beat their father for marrying another wife.

Patrick Mangwa was also chased from his house where he had accommodated the new wife.

The area LC1 Chairman Yeko Bamuwe said the matter involving the demand for the land title and house had been reported to his office but he got shocked when the children loaded with sticks invaded the meeting he had called for and started beating up the father.

Bamuwe said Mangwa fled for his life as the children took over the home and re-settled their mother who had been divorced.

Bamuwe blamed the children for attacking their father and chased him from the home yet he had educated them.

He said one of the children is a doctor working at Mulago hospital.