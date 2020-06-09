Police in Namisindwa district is hunting for three children who reportedly murdered their father, on accusations of bewitching them.

The deceased, Situma John aged 65 years a resident of Buwambwa, in Namisindwa was stabbed with a panga, and later died from Mbale hospital.

According Buwambwa residents, the children have also for long been accusing their father of bewitching their mother who died in 2018.

Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika has identified the suspects who stay in Buwambwa sub-county in Namisindwa district.

The body is at Mbale municipal mortuary pending examination as the hunt for suspects is on.