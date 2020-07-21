By MONITOR TEAM

With the old guard gradually fading away, children and siblings of various top government figures, politicians and business people have picked up the baton to succeed their ageing parents and relatives in Parliament and other public positions of influence.

Daily Monitor has profiled some personalities whose sons and daughters and siblings across the country are aspiring for parliamentary seats in the 2021 General Election.

Ms Farida Nambi, a daughter to the National Resistance Movement party (NRM) first national vice chairperson, Al Hajj Moses Kigongo, as of June 2020, had reportedly declared intention to run for Kampala District Woman MP seat.

She is the founder and president of the Union of Muslim Women and Organisations in Uganda, and former host of the Nambi Talk show, which used to air on NTV Uganda.

Ms Nambi was last month quoted by the media saying she chose to contest because she is passionate about serving people, especially vulnerable children and women, a cause for which she has been championing since 2006.

Sembabule District

Early this year, Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa surprised many in Sembabule District when he announced retirement from elective politics and vacating Mawogola North seat for his daughter, Shartis Musherure Nayebare.

While addressing residents of Sembabule Town who had gathered for a voluntary cleaning exercise in September last year, Mr Kutesa said time had come for energetic youth like his daughter to take leadership positions.