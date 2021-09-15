By Ritah Kemigisa

A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF has revealed that the covid-19 induced lockdown has put the wellbeing of children in Uganda under threat.

According to the report, the pandemic has worsened pre-existing challenges with regard to childcare and learning, with nearly 15 million children locked out of school, disrupted protection, nutrition, and health services.

The report dubbed “The socio-economic impact of covid-19 on children” shows that since thousands of children relied on school meals, a considerable number of children are not having three meals a day, with most skipping breakfast or lunch.

It further reveals that food insecurity and malnutrition amongst children are on the rise and warns that the pandemic will add to the nearly 6.5 million people who are at least food stressed.

The fund is now tasking the government to ensure continuity of appropriate nutritional care by making home deliveries and rations, cash, or vouchers for vulnerable children who cannot access safe meals.