Ugandans who are stuck in China and have overstayed their Visas are to be registered, given assistance and have their visas renewed.

This has been revealed by the Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa while addressing the media following a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda.

Kutesa says the Chinese government has agreed to provide accommodation to Ugandans who have over stayed their visas and have no place of residence and not to evict any Ugandan or have their rent contracts relocated by landlords.

He adds that Ugandans who can not afford expenses while under quarantine shall be provided with financial assistance.

Kutesa meanwhile says the reported cases of Ugandans denied access to services like hospitals, markets, public transport was a result of individual action and not a policy of the Chinese government.

This comes after several reports claiming xenophobic attacks in parts of China where Africans and Africans-Americans are being evicted from their homes, forced to test for covid-19 while many have become homeless.