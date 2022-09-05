By Fredric Musisi

China is deploying top energy and engineering experts to assess the nature and extent of defects on the 183MW Isimba hydro dam which was shut down for days last month following a reported flooding incident.

The reported multiple errors with the plant and investigations have illuminated concerns about the quality of engineering, procurement and construction project, largely bankrolled by China’s Export and Import (EXIM) bank.

Jacqueline Jiang, the commercial consular at the Chinese Embassy in Kampala has confirmed that a team of experts from Beijing is expected in country on Friday to engage with government officials.

“We undersand concerns from the Ugandan side and attach great importance to the defects issue of Isimba hydropower station. The embassy has been in close contact with the Ministry of Energy on solving possible problems.” Jiang said.