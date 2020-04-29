By Stephen Otage

The Chinese government says Uganda could emerge as the most successful country in managing the coronavirus spread if no new cases emerge among the citizens.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang who led a team of Chinese companies to make donations to the national COVID-19 response task force, says the initiative to test cargo truck drivers is the first one worldwide.

According to the ministry of health, several days have gone without new local cases, with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still standing at 79, with 52 recoveries and zero deaths.

Ambassador Qiang says Uganda is now helping its neighbours to discover their patients.

The government had initially concentrated on closing Entebbe Airport which was the entry point for Uganda’s first victims, but the focus has now shifted to screening and testing cargo truck drivers from neighbouring countries who are the new importers of the virus.